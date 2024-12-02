HooYu helps Reparo Finance to deal with identity fraudsters

Reparo has integrated HooYu, the identity confirmation platform that combines digital footprint analysis, document authentication, facial biometrics and identity scoring to expand Reparo’s Customer Due Diligence process.

In one of the first Reparo applications that HooYu was applied to, HooYu identified a fraudster that had already passed the first layer of Customer Due Diligence where name and address data is checked against the identity verification databases from one of the main UK credit reference agencies.

HooYu was established as a global identity verification platform to help businesses to authenticate customer identity. The HooYu service is integrated into a merchant’s site and customers are asked to take three simple steps: take a selfie, share their online identity such as Facebook or LinkedIn and take a photo of their driving licence, ID card or passport. HooYu then extracts and scores identity information from the user’s online identity and ID documents, authenticates their ID document and completes a biometric facial verification.