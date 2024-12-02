HEI system hacked, Marriot, Hyatt and more hit by data breach

The malware found on HEIs systems is designed to steal card data. It was active from March 1, 2015 to June 21, 2016, with 14 of the hotels affected after Dec. 2, 2015, Nearly 8,000 transactions occurred during the affected period at the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara hotel in California, and about 12,800 at the IHG Intercontinental in Tampa, Florida.

The malware affected 12 Starwood hotels, six Marriott properties, one Hyatt hotel and one InterContinental Hotels Group hotel.

According to HEI, experts investigated the breach and determined that hackers might have stolen customer names, account numbers, payment card expiration dates and verification codes. The hackers did not gain PIN codes, because those are not collected by HEI system.

The company has informed federal authorities and has installed a new payment processing system that is separate from other parts of its computer network.