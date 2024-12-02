Hackers target third-party sellers on Amazon.com

In recent weeks, attackers have changed the bank-deposit information on Amazon accounts of active sellers to steal tens of thousands of dollars from each, according to several sellers and advisers.

Attackers also have hacked into the Amazon accounts of sellers who have not used them recently to post fake merchandise for sale at steep discounts in an attempt to steal the cash.

The fraud stems largely from email and password credentials stolen from previously hacked accounts and then sold on what has named the “Dark Web,” a network of anonymous internet servers where hackers communicate and trade illicit information.