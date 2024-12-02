Hackers steal USD 400,000 from BlackWallet users accounts

According to Bleeping Computer, the attack happened on January 13, when the unknown attackers hijacked the DNS entry of the BlackWallet.co domain and redirected it to their own server. As a result, the attacker collected 669,920 Lumens, which is about USD 400,192 at the current XML/USD exchange rate. Stellar Lumen ranks today as the eight most popular cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap.

The BlackWallet team and other XLM owners have tried to warn users via alerts on Reddit, Twitter, GitHub, the Stellar Community and GalacticTalk forums, but to no avail, as users continued to log into the rogue BlackWallet.co domain, enter their credentials, and then see funds mysteriously vanish from their wallets, the online publication continues.

Moreover, the attackers started moving funds from the XLM account to Bittrex, a cryptocurrency exchange, where they are most likely to convert the stolen funds into another digital currency to hide their tracks.