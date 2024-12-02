Hackers breach into Arbys data compromising 355,000 credit cards

The fast food chain addressed the incident in a statement at the beginning of February, after cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs contacted the company about a rumoured data breach, according to Washington Times.

Following the incident, the company immediately notified law enforcement, enlisted the expertise of leading security experts and launched an investigation of its payment card systems. Furthermore, while the investigation is ongoing, ARG quickly took measures to contain this incident and eradicate the malware from systems at restaurants that were impacted.

Arby’s did not immediately disclose the number of locations or cardholders affected, but said the malware only affected machines at corporate-owned restaurants, the online publication continued.