Hacker leaks UAE bank data, demands Bitcoin ransom

The criminal says he will not stop until the bank pays him an undisclosed amount of ransom money in Bitcoin.

On November 23, the bank got Twitter to suspend the criminal’s account but the reprieve was short-lived. The following day, he created a new identity and was back with a vengeance, uploading account statements of 500 bank customers in just one tweet attachment.

However, customers affected by the breach are angry. The owner of an Abu Dhabi based contracting company said the damage to his business was ‘irreversible’ while the director of a Sharjah-based food industries firm blamed the bank for lax cyber security.