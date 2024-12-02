Guardian Analytics partners Tyfone to tackle banking fraud

The two companies have chosen to collaborate in order to provide threat protection for their online and mobile customers and for financial institutions as well. Tyfone comes with nFinia Secure Digital Banking Suite, which will go in combination with Guardian Analytics’ integrated fraud detection solutions.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.

Tyfone is a provider of digital security solutions for identity and transactions, including digital banking suite available for mobile and online banking channels.