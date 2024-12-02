Guardian Analytics partners The Norman Group to address omnichannel fraud

Financial institutions will benefit from The Norman Groups expertise in banking platform and payment data systems integration, which fuels the Guardian Analytics fraud prevention solutions.

Laurent Pacalin, President and CEO of Guardian Analytics said the partnership with The Norman Group implements protections for current problem areas such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) and wire fraud, and will prepare for more strategic omnichannel fraud prevention initiatives.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.

The Norman Group is specialized in trade finance consulting, and systems integration. The company offers management project and IT consulting.