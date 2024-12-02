Google finalises acquisition of Mandiant with USD 5.4 bln

The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March 2022, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a USD 1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of Google Cloud, though the Mandiant brand will live on. The cybersecurity company’s officials stated that they will retain the Mandiant brand and continue Mandiant’s mission to make every organisation secure from cyber threats and confident in their readiness.











Keeping data safe

As one of the so-called ‘big three’ public cloud providers alongside Amazon and Microsoft, Google’s big promise to would-be customers is that it will keep all their data and infrastructure secure. This means continually introducing new products to address the ever-changing threat landscape, though it sometimes means acquiring long-established incumbents with the expertise to bolster its security proposition.

And that’s effectively what Google’s getting with Mandiant, giving it a boost in terms of security data gathering capabilities, not to mention access to hundreds of security personnel.

Representatives from Google said that combining their Cloud’s existing security portfolio with Mandiant’s cyber threat intelligence will allow them to deliver a security operations suite to help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle.

With the scale of Google’s data processing, novel analytics approaches with AI and machine learning, and a focus on eliminating entire classes of threats, Google Cloud and Mandiant will help organisations reinvent security to meet the requirements of the rapidly changing world.