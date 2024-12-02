Google enhances security with Gmail

The company expands the ‘safe browsing’ notifications that inform users when they are about to access a suspicious link via email. These warnings will show up before the link opens, presenting users with one final option to retreat instead of visiting the site.

Previously, a warning only showed before a link was clicked, but no block appeared if the user did not see the warning or decided to click anyway. Google says this additional warning will hopefully help stop users from visiting harmful sites.

Google also displays a full-page warning when it thinks a user is targeted by a government-backed hacker. According to the company, less than 0,1 % of Gmail users will be receiving this warning, and the people getting them are often journalists, policy-makers, and activists.

The new warning of state-sponsored attacks can be shown in addition to, or instead of, current warnings that Google has in place for state-sponsored attacks.