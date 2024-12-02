Global FDPI market to reach USD 20.5 bln by 2019

The Fraud Detection, Prevention, and Investigation (FDPI) market comprises IT solutions, which help organizations in the early detection of frauds and also in the prevention of the same.

The major factors driving the global FDPI market are the increased adoption in SMEs and the increasing revenue losses by organization. Economic development across industries in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions is expected to drive enterprises in these regions to invest more on FDPI solutions and services.

Based on different solutions, the FDPI market has been segmented into fraud analytics, authentication, GRC solutions, and reporting and visualization tools. The market has been further segmented on the basis of services into professional services, managed services, and support & maintenance. The geographical analysis of the global fraud detection, prevention, and investigation market has been done on the basis of regions such as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).