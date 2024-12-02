Global cybersecurity spend to reach USD 135 bln in 2022

The report called The Future of Cybercrime & Security: Enterprise Threats & Mitigation 2017-2022 has revealed that data breaches will have cost business a cumulative total of USD 8 trillion in fines, lost business and remediation costs. While spend on cybersecurity is increasing, it is not keeping pace with threats posed by data breaches.

Juniper Research expects MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) to leverage AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide more affordable services to these businesses, making the best of tight security budgets, and providing a mechanism to make the industry consolidate.