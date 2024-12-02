Global cybercrime originating from Nigeria costs USD 9.3 bln annually

According to a statement from the president of the Cyber Security Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), activities of the cyber criminals have integrated from phishing emails to actual exploit through malware.

Dutch investigation company Ultrascan estimates that Nigeria-based cybercrime is costing around USD 9.3 billion globally each year.

The bill introduced on July 28, 2011, was targeted to check activities of internet scammers, who had projected the country negatively, both locally and internationally.

However, the CSEAN president emphasised the need to better equip law enforcement agencies with the necessary skills and tools to be able to apprehend and prosecute cyber criminals. He called for more investment in cyber security, adding that bank customers are continuously targeted with e-mail requests purportedly from banks in order to steal customers’ login details.