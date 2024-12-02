Gemaltos biometrics to support ePassports across the globe

The company has been in ePassports projects in Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, the US, Sweden, France and Italy. Gemalto has built its market position in biometrics through complete travel documents, polycarbonate data pages, visible and hidden document security features, electronic passport covers and ICAO-compliant embedded software, according to Security Brief Asia.

The ePassport was launched in 2005 and currently it represents 57% of all passports in circulation. They contain a secure microprocessor that stores a citizen’s personal data and digital photo. Furthermore, they also include an electronic portrait of the citizen for facial recognition.

Gemalto sees the future of ePassports as being digital storage devices for eVisas and entry/exit stamps that support better immigration control. In the near future, ePassport data may be stored on smartphones to become a companion to the physical passport.

The company is Netherlands- based has more than 15,000 employees across 12 offices. It has 43 personalization and data centres, as well as 30 research and software development centres in 48 countries.