Gemalto to address fraud in online banking with machine learning service

Gemalto Assurance Hub is based on big data, processing millions of transactions built from thousands of attributes, such as device profiling, location, user behavior, biometric data or keypad style, to analyze behavior in real time and trigger appropriate authentication checks when needed.

For example, if a user makes a high-value transfer from an unusual location, then additional biometric authentication will be requested to validate the transaction, such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.