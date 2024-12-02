Gemalto offers mobile payments security solution for YES BANK

YES BANK is a service commercial bank that deploys UPI, Indias online payments solution which enables all account holders to send and receive money from their smartphones with a single identifier, such as mobile number or virtual payments address, without entering any bank account information.

The SafeNet Network HSM (formerly SafeNet Luna SA HSM) provides end-to-end data security and encryption to protect user credential confidentiality and the private keys responsible for digital signing, thus establishing a secure root of trust for financial transactions throughout the UPI payment process.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.