GDPR Risk Assessment now available from BeCyberSure

Conducted by security, risk and compliance specialists the audit provides organisations with a definitive evaluation of their GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) readiness, as well as what needs to be done to ensure compliance, ahead of the 25th May 2018 deadline.

The assessment is conducted on and off site by a GDPR specialist, beginning with a detailed review of company policies and governance, procedures and processes, an assessment of physical aspects (such as access to buildings, storage of paper documents etc.) and if deemed necessary an extensive digital vulnerability test. The audit also involves formal and informal (covert) interviews with employees as well as heads of department.

Following the audit, the organisation is presented with a confidential Advisory Report stating what action (if any) is required to ensure GDPR compliance.