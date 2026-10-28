Under the agreement, Realeyes’ face credential technology will be combined with GBG’s identity and fraud prevention capabilities, allowing organisations to verify the person behind an account at multiple points in the customer lifecycle rather than only at sign-up. The first joint capabilities are available through GBG Go from October 2026, according to the official announcement.

Addressing trust after onboarding

Identity verification has traditionally centred on onboarding, where a customer’s claimed identity is checked once before an account is opened. According to the companies, this model is coming under pressure as digital interactions become increasingly automated. Bots now generate more than half of internet traffic, AI agents are becoming part of mainstream enterprise applications, and deepfake-driven impersonation continues to accelerate. As a result, organisations need to confirm not only who an individual is at registration, but also whether the same person remains behind the account during later interactions.

Micah Willbrand, Chief Product Officer at GBG, said trust in an account begins to decay from the moment it is created, adding that embedding Realeyes’ credentials in GBG Go is intended to turn verification from a one-off event into an ongoing signal, without adding friction or requiring the storage of biometric images.

Realeyes’ approach relies on a three-second selfie that confirms the user is a real, unique human. Rather than retaining an image, the system returns a privacy-safe face credential that can be reused across experiences and devices. The company reports that its technology currently handles more than 30 billion verifications each month.

Initial use cases in GBG Go

The partnership launches with two capabilities. The first targets promotional abuse. Face uniqueness checks at registration flag duplicate sign-ups, with the aim of stopping users from opening multiple accounts to claim bonuses before a promotion is paid out.

The second is risk-triggered reverification. Step-up authentication using a face check can be applied at moments such as a device change, an unusual withdrawal or an account recovery request, confirming that the current account holder is the person who originally opened the account.

The companies plan to extend the same face credential to further use cases, including account recovery, agentic identity, age assurance, and continuous verification for gig-economy platforms. These capabilities will be available to GBG’s customers in over 70 countries.

Mihkel Jäätma, CEO and co-founder of Realeyes, said market demand has shifted from verifying an identity once to verifying a person continuously, noting that every login, payout or recovery represents a point at which trust can break. The official also added that the partnership places the technology in the hands of thousands of fraud teams.

Implications for fraud prevention

For organisations using GBG Go, the integration means biometric checks can be applied at specific high-risk interactions rather than only at account creation. The use of a reusable credential in place of stored biometric images is positioned as a way to run repeated checks while limiting the handling of facial imagery. In addition, the inclusion of agentic identity on the roadmap also ties the offering to the growing presence of AI agents in enterprise applications, which the companies cite as one of the factors reshaping how trust is established and maintained online.