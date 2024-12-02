G2 Web Services to become part of Verisk Analytics

G2 Web Services will become part of Argus, a Verisk Analytics business. The purchase price is USD 112 million, to be paid in cash to stockholders of G2. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

G2 Web Services provides merchant risk intelligence solutions for acquirers, commercial banks, and their value chain partners. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.

Verisk Analytics is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, and financial services.