Fujitsus Online Biometric Authentication Service joins FIDO Alliance

The technology company has developed a Fast Identity Online (FIDO)-compliant platform that uses a smartphones biometric authentication and near-field wireless functions to allow IoT devices access to cloud services. The system is called Online Biometric Authentication Service and takes an on-device approach to biometric data.

With this system, a user who needs to access an IoT device or service will have to perform a biometric scan on his/her smartphone, Fujitsu said for EET Asia. A confirmation of authentication then passes through a secure connection to a cloud-based server, while NFC technology is used to confirm that the user is in proximity to the IoT device or service the user is trying to access.

Customers can use the service to build online personal authentication systems that do not require passwords for a variety of day-to-day situations, such as online banking and shopping, ticket arrangements and car sharing. The platform also functions to use FIDO with facial recognition obtained through camera-equipped smartphones and other biometrics.

Fujitsu plans to roll out the Online Biometric Authentication service in Japan starting early April 2017.