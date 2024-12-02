Fujitsu introduces palm vein authentication services

The products are FUJITSU Biometric Authentication PalmSecure-F Pro, a sensor that can be embedded into equipment, and the FUJITSU Biometric Authentication Palm Vein Authentication Board.

Scenarios for use can be expanded to such equipment as multifunction copiers, vaults, and lockers, allowing companies to standardize their internal authentication method with palm vein authentication.

Fujitsu and Fujitsu Frontech will also seek to grow their presence into new markets, such as using palm vein authentication for ‘walletless’ payments in lieu of cash or credit cards, or as an alternative to keys for residences or vehicles.