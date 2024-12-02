Fraud incidents have registered a 12 percent boost

2014’s BRC Retail Crime survey reveals that together, the incidents account for 37% of the almost USD 9 billion cost of retail crime.

According to Foregenix, most of the increase can be found in smaller to mid-sized businesses – predominantly ecommerce organisations. Comparing January 2015 with January 2014, it was found that the number of cases has increased by over 400%.

In most cases, simple security controls (PCI DSS compliance) on the websites would have prevented them from being hacked.

Targeted malware has started being used to attack retail and hospitality integrated point of sale systems in the UK, South Africa and the Middle East. The malware being seen in recent cases is usually a variant of malware seen in the high profile cases in the US.

With the accelerated rollout of EMV in the US, Foregenix forecasts a boost in the number of US organisations being compromised over the next 12 months as criminals seek to maximize from the decreasing pool of potential magstripe victims. In parallel, it is expected that criminal activity will migrate towards the online world, targeting ecommerce businesses.