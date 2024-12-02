Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Trump Hotels suffer data breach

The period during which the breach took place was from August 10, 2016 to March 9, 2017. During this time, guest information related to a subset of hotel reservations (unencrypted payment card information, reservation information) booked through Sabre’s SynXis central reservations system was accessible by an unauthorized party.

Reservations made on FourSeasons.com, with the Four Seasons global reservations office, or made directly with any of Four Seasons’ 105 hotels or resorts were not compromised by this incident, the company said. Likewise, the breach related to Trump Hotels did not take place on Trump Hotels’ own reservations systems.

Sabre is working with a cybersecurity company to support its investigation and has notified both law enforcement and major credit card brands.