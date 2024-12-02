Forter closes USD 32mn funding to help retailers combat online fraud

Since launching in February of 2014, Forter has received a total of USD 50mn in funding, helping create a global market platform that merchants use to ensure that fraud prevention is consumer-centric, contributing to frictionless checkout.

The funds will also be used to ensure Forters mission of combating and eliminating e-commerce fraud. The Global Fraud Attack Index reported that online fraud attacks grew 215% over the course of 2015, and as fraudsters around the world continue to evolve their methods of attack, the new investment will aid Forter in their mission to reduce e-commerce-related fraud.

Forter is a US-based fraud prevention company which provides Decision as a Service solution for online merchants.