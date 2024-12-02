ForexChief partners with iDenfy





The two together will form a safer user-friendly experience for traders who’ll be asked to complete a quick verification at registration.

ForexChief handles financial instruments in one place, providing opportunities for traders and investors to manage their funds, earn bonuses or make withdrawals. According to Forexchief, it’s become more complex to manage large amounts of data safely, leading the business to search for new ways to protect its customers with identity verification.

According to iDenfy, scammers often buy data off the dark web and use compromised credit cards. The business’ automated AI-powered biometric recognition service’s goal is to mitigate these risks; therefore, with this partnership, iDenfy prevents such fraudulent accounts from registering onto the trading platform.

