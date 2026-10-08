Fleuret AI has raised EUR 4 million in a pre-seed round led by RAISE Ventures, with Auriga Cyber Ventures, Wind Capital, and Better Angle participating.

The France-based Fleuret AI has raised EUR 4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by RAISE Ventures, with participation from Auriga Cyber Ventures, Wind Capital, Better Angle, and cybersecurity-focused business angels. The French startup will use the funding to expand its teams and develop its platform for automated penetration testing.

Testing that keeps pace with system changes

Companies continually change their information systems while cybersecurity requirements tighten, and under regulations such as NIS2, a growing number of organisations must be able to demonstrate the robustness of their IT security. Penetration testing, however, still largely relies on one-off audits that capture a system's security at a single moment, even though a new deployment days later may alter its attack surface. The founders identified this gap through the X-HEC Entrepreneurs programme, having previously set up a penetration testing company together during their preparatory studies.

Fleuret AI's response is a pair of AI agents, Emile and Champollion, which map a company's environment, explore its applications, APIs, and infrastructure, and attempt to exploit the vulnerabilities they find. Each flaw is accompanied by proof of compromise demonstrating its exploitability, and the platform monitors the attack surface on an ongoing basis, triggering new tests as systems change. The company is also developing remediation tools, including prioritisation of flaws by exploitability, integration with technical teams' existing tools, automatic retesting, and reports confirming that vulnerabilities have been fixed.

Building for the European market

Fleuret AI has around ten employees and counts Stoïk, Ouwba, Brevo, and Yogosha among its clients. The company has targeted the European market from the outset, with the aim of making offensive cybersecurity accessible to companies that lack the resources to run regular penetration tests. Its agents are operated from Europe on European infrastructure, which the company positions as a response to sovereignty requirements, particularly in heavily regulated sectors.

Yanis Grigy, CEO and co-founder of Fleuret AI, said the goal extends beyond automating penetration testing as it exists today, towards building an offensive cybersecurity layer that keeps companies of any size secure throughout the year. An official from RAISE Ventures pointed to AI changing the nature of cyberattacks by putting powerful tools within reach of attackers, often at no cost, meaning organisations need to test their defences against the latest techniques. That shift, combined with regulatory pressure such as NIS2, frames the case for moving security testing from periodic audits towards continuous, automated assessment.