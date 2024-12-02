Fintech startups Monzo, Revolut services disrupted

Furthermore, cardholders were unable to use the digital challenger bank to make payments or send money. In a notification sent to customers, the startup said there have been issues since just before 10 am on Sunday morning March 5, due to one of its suppliers running “an unexpected large migration” with no estimate of when services will return.

In addition, the issue is also affecting Revolut, another fintech startup that issues cards to customers. Both companies are advising customers to use another card and apologised for any inconvenience.

Full service has been returned to Monzo early on Monday morning, March 6, with the majority of services also returned to other companies affected.