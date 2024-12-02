Finland pioneers digital passports to streamline travel

The Finnish Border Control has announced the recognition of Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) as being on par with physical passports in terms of reliability. This development enables Finnish travellers departing from Helsinki to the UK to use a digital ID on their mobile devices instead of a traditional passport.

Passengers on select Finnair flights will have the option to streamline their border control experience by utilising Digital Travel Credentials (DTC). This innovation marks a significant milestone, as the Finnish Border Control asserts that it is the first instance of a digital passport being accepted in a genuine border control setting, possibly a global first. The primary goal is to enhance the efficiency and expediency of the border control process.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Finland, Finnair, the Finnish Police, and airport operator Finavia, and it could potentially serve as a precursor to similar developments within the European Union according to Euronews.com.

How can people participate in this programme?

To participate in this voluntary programme, travellers must download the FIN DTC Pilot digital travel document app from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Before installing the app, users must have an active phone screen lock method, such as a PIN, fingerprint recognition, or facial ID.

Additionally, travellers are required to register with the police at the Vantaa Main Police Station's license services. This registration involves booking an appointment and presenting a valid physical passport to create a digital counterpart. During the registration process, participants will provide their consent and have a facial photograph taken for future facial recognition.

Once registered, travellers can use DTC when flying directly between Helsinki Airport and the United Kingdom until the conclusion of the trial in February 2024. Before each flight, users are required to transmit their data through the app to the Finnish Border Guard within a window of 36 to 4 hours before departure. The DTC, according to the Finnish Border Guard, serves as a digital replica of a physical passport and maintains an equivalent level of reliability, ensuring secure and efficient border crossings.

At Helsinki Airport, volunteers testing this system will find designated lines for DTC users. Border control personnel will verify the traveller's identity by comparing their photo with the one taken during police registration. After placing their physical passport on a separate reader and undergoing facial recognition, travellers will proceed through border control.

It's essential to note that this pilot programme is currently only available at Helsinki Airport, and travellers must adhere to local authorities' instructions upon arriving in the UK.