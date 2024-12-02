Fake Google Maps listings redirect users to scam websites

Together with the University of California, Google researchers analysed over 100,000 businesses marked as “abusive” and added to Google Maps between June 2014 and September 2015. Results show that 74% of these abusive listings were for local businesses in the US and India. Furthermore, researchers said that 40.3% of all the listings for fake companies they found focused on on-call services, such as locksmiths, plumbers, and electricians, were customers were desperate to resolve issues.

According to Bleeping Computer, in most cases a customer in need of an electrician would search Google Maps for a local company. If he navigated to the website of a fake business or called its number, a call centre operator posing as the business’ representative would send over an unaccredited contractor that would charge much more than regular professionals.

Still, to list a business card on Google Maps, companies must go through a series of checks that involve either Google mailing a postal card, or making a phone call to the business’ headquarters.

Following this research, Google added improved security measures for the Google MyBusiness service. The search company says it reduced the amount of abusive listings by 70% since its peak period, in June 2015, the online publication continued. Also, it currently detects and disables around 85% fake listings before they ever appear on Google Maps.