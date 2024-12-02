Facial recognition platform from Innovatrics integrated to XProtect

Furthermore, the service has been integrated into the Milestone XProtect video management software, empowering users to explore the various applications of video management systems. SmartFace is a facial recognition platform able to handle multiple real-time video streams in parallel, powered by algorithms based on the most recent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) results.

When securing any physical facility, receiving detected and identified alarms in real time can be extremely useful. If someone appearing on the video belongs to a specified watchlist detected by SmartFace, a notification is instantly sent. The analysed event sent to Milestone will also contain the information about the source of the event.

The service listens to SmartFace notifications about detected and identified persons from live video streams and then translates them into a Milestone data structure that can be read by XProtect. Together with this service, a desktop application is available that serves as a configurator for both connectivity and camera mapping between these two systems.