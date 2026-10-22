Extend has launched Verify, a document fraud detection API that helps developers and AI agents check document integrity before acting on them.

Document AI platform Extend has introduced Extend Verify, a fraud detection API designed to help developers and AI agents assess the integrity of documents before using them to make decisions. Many of the tasks businesses want AI agents to perform begin with a document, such as a bank statement supporting a lending decision, an invoice initiating a payment, or a receipt backing an insurance claim. Companies currently rely on human reviewers to catch document fraud, but AI has made it easy to produce forgeries that cannot be detected by eye, and fraud that slips through review can cost businesses millions of dollars.

How Verify checks documents

Verify examines a document’s visual content, file structure, and revision history, combining specialised models, forensic checks, and agentic analysis to identify suspicious signals. It looks for fully AI-generated documents, localised AI tampering within otherwise genuine documents down to single-character edits, conventional digital editing such as patched text and image overlays, and changes made after a document was digitally signed. The API returns detected signals, risk scores, explanations, and traceable evidence, which businesses can use to decide which documents need further review.

According to Extend, Verify detected 96.3% of fraudulent documents at a false-positive rate of 4.0% in a benchmark evaluation. The two measures indicate the balance between catching potential fraud and limiting the number of legitimate documents sent for review. In practice, a lender could use Verify to flag altered income documents before a credit decision, a payments team could identify a modified invoice before authorising payment, and an insurer could detect a fabricated receipt before settling a claim.

Building trust into agentic workflows

Kushal Byatnal, CEO of Extend, stated that businesses want to move beyond AI agents that simply search documents to agents that can carry out work in the real economy, which requires trust in the documents those agents act on. According to Byatnal, Verify helps developers build document integrity checks into their pipelines to prevent fraud-related losses, reduce the burden of human review, and scale up agent deployments.

Verify is available now, either as a standalone API or as an addition to existing Extend pipelines that parse, split, and extract documents, giving applications both structured data and evidence about the document’s source. Extend’s customers include fintechs Mercury and Brex, alongside companies such as Zillow and First American Financial. As AI agents take on more decisions that rely on documents, checks for document integrity are moving from manual review into the automated pipeline itself.