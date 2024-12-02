EU privacy watchdog to future-proof data protection laws

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said solutions are required and that it was aiming to be a more proactive partner when EU law makers begin final negotiations on the planned new General Data Protection Regulation.

In outlining its new strategy for 2015-2019, the watchdog warned that a failure to future-proof the new regime in its wording could render some of the new rules ineffective before the next wave of data protection reforms are anticipated.

The draft General Data Protection Regulation has been debated since it was first published by the European Commission in January 2012. Since then, MEPs, EU justice ministers, regulators, business groups and other stakeholders have all had a say on what the final regulation should say.

The new regulation will be finalised when the European Parliament and Council of Ministers (the Council) agree on a single text. Both law making bodies have been working on their own draft proposals and have yet to open final negotiations on the wording. MEPs reached agreement on a version of the text last year, but the Council has still to agree on its own position on the reforms.