EU lawmakers to treat Facebook and Twitter as critical infrastructure

EU lawmakers want providers of essential services in industries including banking, health care, transport and energy to protect their networks from hackers, and to disclose data breaches to the authorities.

The European Commission also wants the security requirements to cover enablers of internet services, such as ecommerce platforms, internet payment gateways, social networks, search engines, cloud computing services and app stores.

Internet companies want to play down their importance so as to avoid additional regulatory constraints on their businesses. The Computer and Communications Industry Association, representing Amazon.com, eBay, Facebook, Google and others, wants the rules to apply only to things such as nuclear power plants and transportation facilities.