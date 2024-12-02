Ethoca Alerts integration into Kount Complete gives merchants increased fraud, chargeback protection

This move is part of Kount’s and Ethoca’s vision to help its joint merchant customers increase ecommerce acceptance, while eliminating the impact of fraud and chargebacks. As a fully integrated component of Kount Complete, merchants do not have to carry out any additional integration on their part.

Via this integration, merchants now have an automated, all-in-one fraud prevention solution that combines Kount’s multi-dimensional fraud tools with Ethoca’s notification of confirmed fraud that occurs immediately after authorisation or settlement.

Ethoca Alerts is powered by the industry’s global card issuer and merchant collaboration network. It gives merchants an early warning on confirmed fraud and customer dispute transactions, allowing them to immediately resolve cardholder complaints before they reach the costly chargeback stage. Merchants on the network receive alerts as soon as cardholders confirm fraud with their bank – not weeks later through the slow, costly chargeback process. This immediate notification provides the window of time merchants need to stop the fulfillment of goods and services, as well as eliminate the impending chargeback by issuing a refund to the cardholder.

Ethoca is a global provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks from both fraud and customer service disputes. Kount`s all-in-one SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders.