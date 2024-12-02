Estonians to update their ID cards due to security flaw

The flaw could let attackers decrypt private data or impersonate citizens, and thus affecting 760,000 people. The country’s authorities said they will block thousands of citizens from accessing online government services from November 4, while they work to solve the security issue.

Those who have not had their cards updated with new security certificates will no longer be able to use them to access some services from November 4. Starting with this date, only cards that have been updated will continue to work online. Some citizens had complained that updating their ID card had taken a long time, with the online service often overloaded, according to BBC. All cards must be updated by March 2018.

Estonias digital ID system lets citizens access government and some private services such as medical records, voting and banking.