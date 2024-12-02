Estonian financial group fights money laundering with FICO

LHV will use the FICO TONBELLER Siron Anti Financial Crimes Solutions to comply with the 4th and 5th EU Money Laundering Directives anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC) and other regulations aimed at stopping criminal finance.

FICO offers the TONBELLER SironAML (transaction monitoring), SironKYC (know your customer), Siron Embargo (transaction screening) SironRCC (risk and compliance cockpit), SironACM (central alert and case management) and other modules on-premise and on AWS, as part of its FICO Analytic Cloud offerings.