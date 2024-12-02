Equifax launches OnboardConnect





The offering uses Equifax’s data sources and analytics to help organisations verify businesses, check for fraud, confirm tax identification information, and conduct anti-money laundering and credit risk assessments.

Because OnboardConnect uses Equifax’s analytics and data tools, businesses don’t have to do things like compliance checks manually and therefore are less likely to run into problems later in the transaction process.

The solution provides pre-built data integrations to help drive more rapid decisions and a scalable approach to help businesses realise immediate results.