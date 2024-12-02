Equifax data breach not a concern for most Americans

LendEDU polled 1,000 American consumers, and while more than 84% of respondents said they had heard of the hack, 55% still dont know if they were one of the 143 million affected.

Many Americans may be unaware if they were affected, however, 54% believe Equifax should not be allowed to continue as a credit reporting company. Under these considerations, 83% say lawmakers should enact stricter legislation and oversight to protect consumer credit information.

Concerned consumers can visit Equifaxs webpage, to find out if they were affected. The company has said it will send direct mail notices to consumers whose credit card numbers or dispute information were compromised.