Entersekt partners IST Networks to sell its products in Middle East

Transakt is a patented multi-factor authentication and app security product that provides full protection from phishing and other attacks targeting the online, mobile, and card-not-present channels.

Secure push messages are delivered to users over the channel, which is fully out of band. Users approve or reject transactions with one tap, and their responses are digitally signed.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud.

IST is a customer experience focused systems integrator operating in the Middle East and Turkey.