Entersekt offers authentication service to Netcetera

Entersekt’s solution seeks to boost the 3D Secure user experience by enabling consumers to authenticate purchases through their mobile devices, with just the touch of a button. This out-of-band, multi-factor authentication process, which does not rely on browser communications, boosts security while eliminating the need to remember static passwords or enter one-time passwords.

Netcetera also hosts a world-class 3D Secure service at its PCI DSS-certified data center.

The Entersekt–Netcetera partnership has its origin in an earlier collaboration in support of the card issuer, Swisscard AECS, a joint venture between Credit Suisse and American Express.

Entersekt is a company focused on push-based authentication and app security, seeking to provide financial services companies and their customers with protection from online fraud.

Netcetera is a Switzerland-based software company covering all phases of the IT system life cycle, including expert advice, agile project approach and software development.