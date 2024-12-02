Ensurity FIDO2 security key embeds Fingerprints' biometric tech

Ensurity has selected biometric technologies from Fingerprint Cards for its new FIDO2 biometric security key. The solution offers users a secure and convenient passwordless authentication experience for the latest version of Windows 10 operating system and numerous FIDO2 enabled web applications.











Utilising biometrics and multi-factor authentication for enhanced security

ThinC AUTH FIDO2 and AUTH BioPro (PIV) are hardware-bound passkeys, based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, and incorporates Fingerprints’ modern sensor, software, and algorithms for access control. At the time of this annoucement, 80% of computer hacks and cyber-crimes can be traced back to compromised passwords. Passkey technology offering multi-factor authentication (MFA) with biometrics is a key tool in the fight against phishing, man-in-the-middle and stolen credential attacks.

The biometric security key takes the form of a USB or USB-C token and is now available to consumers worldwide.

Officials from Fingerprint Cards said that hardware-bound passkeys with biometrics create stronger trust than alternative software or hardware in use today, ensuring robust security and a seamless user experience. Removing passwords and PINs as the default for online authentication will dramatically close primary threat vector.

Officials from Ensurity stated that they are focused on developing innovative solutions to tricky security issues. Passwords pose a significant threat to personal and organisational security. By combining Fingerprints’ proven biometric technology with their hardware token, they are addressing the threat that passwords pose, ensuring that authentication powers the digital economy, as opposed to hindering it.





What does Ensurity do?

Ensurity Group offers cutting edge, pioneering cybersecurity solutions in the areas of secure computing and storage, identity management, applied cryptography, and blockchain. The company counts marquee institutions and enterprises among its clients. Ensurity's innovative security solutions are seeing global acceptance due to growing privacy and security concerns. The company recently secured a global patent for a novel, post-quantum secure cryptography.





More information about Fingerprint Cards

Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints) is a biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. They believe in a secure and seamless universe, where people are the key to everything. Their solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.