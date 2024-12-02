Enservio offers fraud detection option in security solution

ContentsExpress, with this new fraud detection option, targets soft or opportunistic fraud for home contents claims relating exclusively to theft. The fraud detection technology is based on the Enservio product ContentsAnalyzer, which compares and contrasts pricing data for signs of exaggerated or padded claim values that may point to opportunistic fraud. Carriers who deploy this solution have seen an increase in quality SIU referrals by up to 20%.

Enservio offers software platform as well as world-class contents claim services that bring value to the entire spectrum of contents claim management. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow.