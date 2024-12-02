Encryption goes positive among US citizens

According to the Qualtrics-conducted study, 72% of the respondents associates the encryption with ‘security’, 24% associates it with ‘privacy’ and 4% choose the word ‘threat’. Also, 95% of the respondents think their personal information should be encrypted online.

When asked about the use of encryption, 43% said they never used it, while 25% were uncertain. Only 32% of the respondents said they used encryption.

David Wagner, the ZixCorp CEO, said that overall, in US, people perceive encryption as a positive thing. Furthermore, people think encryption is necessary to protect their financial transactions and this fact makes the company to encourage people to research more about how encryption keeps their data safely.