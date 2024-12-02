EMVCo publishes EMV 3DS 2.0 Specification

3D Secure (3DS) is a messaging protocol that enables consumers to authenticate themselves with their card issuers when making card-not-present (CNP) purchases or verifying their identity for various non-payment activities, like adding a payment card to a digital wallet. The exchange of data between the merchant using 3DS and a card issuer to authenticate a cardholder reduces the risk of fraud.

The EMV 3DS 2.0 Specification received input from EMVCo Technical Associates throughout its creation. EMVCo encourages industry feedback from all parties active in this area via its Associates Programme, a participation framework that enables payment stakeholders to contribute to the outputs of the technical body.

The specification will be used by parties who wish to develop and implement EMV 3DS 2.0 Specification compatible products. In future releases, the specification will be enriched to support additional non-payment user identification and verification use cases.