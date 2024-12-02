EMVCo, PCI SSC to support the launch of 3-D Secure 2.0

3DS is a messaging protocol used by the payments industry to enable consumers to authenticate themselves with their card issuers when making online purchases through PC web browsers.

EMVCo will release ‘EMV 3-D Secure – Protocol and Core Functions Specification v2.0’ (EMV 3DS 2.0 Specification). Based on this functional specification, the PCI Security Standards Council is working to provide security requirements, testing procedures, assessor training and reporting templates to address the environmental security associated with 3DS 2.0. The related documentation will be released in the first half of 2017.

The EMV 3DS 2.0 Specification supports issuers in offering their own authentication solutions through an out-of-band approach and helps merchants to integrate the authentication process seamlessly into their checkout experiences, for both application- and browser-based implementations.