EMVCo and the FIDO Alliance join forces for mobile payment authentication

A key aim of the initiative is to investigate providing simpler and stronger authentication for cardholders making mobile payments using on-device authenticators, such as biometrics, thereby reducing consumer fraud globally while maintaining a good consumer experience.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the two bodies to guide evaluation and determine how and when payment use cases provided by EMVCo could be incorporated into FIDO Alliance’s technical standards. Initial activities will explore how FIDO’s authentication protocol can be used to support EMVCo’s cardholder verification technology. The outcome of this discovery process will then shape any combined future work efforts.

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions by managing and evolving the EMV Specifications and related testing processes.

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords.