Egistec, Suprema to provide mobile fingerprint authentication solutions

The partnership will bring a layer of security to mobile fingerprint authentication of smartphone manufacturers by blending Suprema BioSign fingerprint algorithm and Egiss sensor technologies.

Earlier to this contract, Egis Technology announced that the companys fingerprint sensors are selected to Samsung Galaxy A5 and Galaxy C7 models.

Egis Technology is a Taiwan-based provider of fingerprint sensors with a technology well suited for mobile devices.

Suprema is a biometrics research and manufacturing company which provides fingerprint IP readers for physical access control systems, USB readers for PC authentication and core fingerprint modules for embedded applications.