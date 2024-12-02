Easy Solutions launches new online fraud protection services

The service helps organizations to protect against fraud by detecting and mitigating attacks aimed at stealing personal information of customers and employees. Key components of the Digital Threat Protection suite include:

• phishing detection,

• domain and social media monitoring for impersonation,

• email fraud protection,

• mobile application protection,

• Dark Web scanning for stolen/compromised cards.

Easy Solutions is a security vendor focused on detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds.