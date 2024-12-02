Eastern Bank selects Nuance Communications for voice biometrics solution

Now, when a customer calls Eastern Bank, they engage in natural conversation with a customer service agent, and during that time, Nuance’s FreeSpeech voice biometrics technology is used to compare the customer’s voice to their unique voiceprint, silently signaling to the bank representative when the customer’s identity has been verified, and granting them access to their account.

Data from Opus Research shows that the voice biometrics authentication market is poised to grow from USD 200 million (2013) to USD 750 million globally in 2017. Nuance voice biometrics technology leads the industry, with over 50 million voiceprints deployed by its customers, representing over 80% of the commercial market.

Founded in 1818, Eastern Bank is a mutual bank in the US, with USD 9.5 billion in assets and more than 100 branches serving communities in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bank offers banking, investments and insurance all under one roof.

Nuance Communications is a provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers around the world.