Early Warning, Chase team up for authentication solution

The alliance enables fraud mitigation process to be handled in real time, which includes real-time verification of account information. This alliance also provides ACH processing security for both mid-market and large businesses.

This alliance also enables Chase to offer businesses the tools needed to protect their customers during each stage of the payment process, including that real-time fraud protection as mentioned above. The partnership will allow Chase to offer services from Early Warning, which include real-time Payment Chek Service, which verifies the status of a bank account. It also offers Account Owner Authentication that verifies the owner of that bank account.

Early Warning provides risk management solutions to a diverse network of 1,100 financial institutions, government entities and payment companies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact securely.